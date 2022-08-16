UrduPoint.com

WASA's Sanitation Staff Directed To Remain Alert In Low-lying Areas To Prevent Water-logging

Sumaira FH Published August 16, 2022 | 09:55 PM

WASA's sanitation staff directed to remain alert in low-lying areas to prevent water-logging

Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Muhammad Tanveer Tuesday directed the sanitation staff to remain alert particularly in low-lying areas to prevent water-logging

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi Muhammad Tanveer Tuesday directed the sanitation staff to remain alert particularly in low-lying areas to prevent water-logging.

According to a WASA spokesman, the agency was put on high alert to cope with urban flooding following intermittent rain.

He informed that heavy machinery of WASA had been shifted to low lying areas to provide quick response in case of any emergency.

The agency was continuously monitoring the water level situation in Nullah Leh particularly during rain, he added.

He informed that the sanitation staff of WASA was present in the field especially in low-lying areas of the town and monitoring the situation.

The staff deployed in low-lying areas was well equipped with water sucking machines, he said.

The spokesman informed that the teams were present at Airport road, Committee Chowk Underpass, Liaquat Bagh, Javed Colony, Dhoke Khabba, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town, Jamia Masjid Road, Murree Road and other low-lying areas.

Related Topics

Water Murree Road Alert Sadiqabad Rawalpindi Bagh Mosque Airport

Recent Stories

Finnish Nationalists Propose Canceling Dual Citize ..

Finnish Nationalists Propose Canceling Dual Citizenship Over 'Security' Concerns

55 seconds ago
 Awareness and promotion of women's rights in Baloc ..

Awareness and promotion of women's rights in Balochistan urged

57 seconds ago
 German Chancellor Scholz Hopes to Find Quick Solut ..

German Chancellor Scholz Hopes to Find Quick Solution to Gas Levy Dispute With E ..

59 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives i ..

Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives in road accident

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab seeks report about school ri ..

Chief Minister Punjab seeks report about school rickshaw overturning in Kasur

30 minutes ago
 SMEDA starts Industrial Internet of Things in auto ..

SMEDA starts Industrial Internet of Things in automotive sector

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.