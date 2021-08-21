Managing Director WASA Nasir Iqbal said that timely completion of all ongoing development projects and redressal of citizens' grievances were the top priorities of the department

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Managing Director WASA Nasir Iqbal said that timely completion of all ongoing development projects and redressal of citizens' grievances were the top priorities of the department.

In an official statement issued here, he said that all the Directors and Deputy Directors would expedite the monitoring of the ongoing development schemes in their respective areas and ensured completion of the schemes so that the people could avail benefits from the basic facilities of water supply and drainage.

"I have directed to expedite the work on the project of laying new sewerage line and use all resources to alleviate the grievance of drainage in Sharifpura". During his visit at Manzoorabad and Sharifpura, a performance report was also submitted regarding the laying of a new 24-inch diameter sewerage line and it was informed that a total of 7 soft lines had been laid under the 13 feet new sewerage line project.

He also visited Sharifpura Talwala Chowk , Towerwala Chowk and directed to rectify the drainage's complaints immediately.