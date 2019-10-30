UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WASA's Special Revenue Teams Conducted Survey In City Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:27 PM

WASA's special revenue teams conducted survey in city Lahore

Special Revenue teams conducted survey in various parts of the city to check illegal water connections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Revenue teams conducted survey in various parts of the city to check illegal water connections.

According to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) sources here on Wednesday, the teams carried out survey as per the direction of (WASA) Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood.

During the survey, various irregularities were witnessed in different parts of the city.

WASA Director Admin Muhammad Irfan directed the relevant officers to conduct inquiry under PIDA act 2006.

Notices had been issued against 10 Assistant Field Inspectors which include Talal Liaqat, Akram ul Haq, Ashfaq Yasin, Kashif Abbass, Zeeshan Masood, Hassan Ali, Ibrar Younis, Ghaffar Sardar, Karamat Ali and Usman Tasleem.

Sources said, "Deputy Director Revenue Murtaza Hassan has been appointed as inquiry officer." Above mentioned 10 assistant field inspectors have been asked to give explanation in seven days.

WASA VC Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood said that all black sheep would be eliminated from the WASA's Revenue Directorate to make the agency financially stable.

He said, indiscriminate action against corrupt elements would continue.

Related Topics

Water All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Executive Council meeti ..

46 minutes ago

Ali, Qasim star in Central Punjab’s win in Natio ..

57 minutes ago

NATO Welcomes Efforts to Disengage Troops Near Don ..

37 seconds ago

Aircraft Crashes Into Apartment Building in Atlant ..

39 seconds ago

Sanctions-Hit Iran Exports Gas Microturbines to Eu ..

41 seconds ago

Firefighter union hits out after London tragedy cr ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.