LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Revenue teams conducted survey in various parts of the city to check illegal water connections.

According to Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) sources here on Wednesday, the teams carried out survey as per the direction of (WASA) Vice Chairman Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood.

During the survey, various irregularities were witnessed in different parts of the city.

WASA Director Admin Muhammad Irfan directed the relevant officers to conduct inquiry under PIDA act 2006.

Notices had been issued against 10 Assistant Field Inspectors which include Talal Liaqat, Akram ul Haq, Ashfaq Yasin, Kashif Abbass, Zeeshan Masood, Hassan Ali, Ibrar Younis, Ghaffar Sardar, Karamat Ali and Usman Tasleem.

Sources said, "Deputy Director Revenue Murtaza Hassan has been appointed as inquiry officer." Above mentioned 10 assistant field inspectors have been asked to give explanation in seven days.

WASA VC Sheikh Imtiaz Mehmood said that all black sheep would be eliminated from the WASA's Revenue Directorate to make the agency financially stable.

He said, indiscriminate action against corrupt elements would continue.