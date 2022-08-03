Wasay directs FGEHA to complete Housing projects in stipulated time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay Wednesday directed the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority to speed up the development work of the housing projects and complete them in the stipulated time so that it should be delivered to the allottees as soon as possible.

Duirng meeting of the executive board of the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation (PHAF) and Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), he said that the government was committed to provide shelter to the employees.

During the meeting, the boards discussed various agendas placed before the members by the departments.

Board members discussed various issues and matters pertaining to different ongoing projects of the departments.

Secretary Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani said that the quality and timely completion of the projects must be done and no negligence would be tolerated at any cost.

He also directed for the immediate resumption of the work on all pending schemes so that flats and plots were handed over to the retired government employees at the earliest without any further delay.

The officials of Housing Ministry, PHAF, FGEHA, Law Ministry, Finance Ministry and officials from other departments also attended the meeting.