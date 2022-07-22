Wasay for early start of suspended projects' construction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Thursday directed for devising a comprehensive policy for early restart of the construction work on the projects, suspended due to acceleration in material prices, for early delivery.

He issued these directives during the visit of Kashmir Avenue Apartments, Life Style Residency, Sector G-13, Islamabad, along with Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani and Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority.

He said delay in completion of project would not be tolerated.

Expressing satisfaction over the pace of work on some projects, the minister said the residential projects of federal government employees would be completed on priority.

He urged the concerned to pinpoint reasons of hurdles in the suspended projects and also take measures to overcome the obstacles.