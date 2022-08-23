Wasay reiterates commitment to provide housing facility to govt employees

Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Tuesday said it was the priority of the coalition government to provide housing facility to the government employees in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Tuesday said it was the priority of the coalition government to provide housing facility to the government employees in the federal capital.

While inaugurating the development works of the Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme Green Enclave-II (Sky Gardens) for the federal government employees, he said that quota would be allocated for the lawyers, journalists, members of parliament and common citizens in the residential projects of the federal government.

"In this time of inflation, the government is going all-out to help the government employees realize their dream of owning a house," he added.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works Senator Hidayatullah Khan, MNA Maulana Kamaluddin, Secretary Housing Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) Tariq Rashid, Chairman Joint Venture Sky Gardens Haji Ismail and senior officials of the Ministry of Housing and Works were present besides a large number of allottees.

The minister expressed the hope that all the hurdles would be removed to ensure early completion of the housing projects.

Abdul Wasay appealed the courts to dispose of the pending cases of the housing projects as the delay was affecting the common people. He said the obstacles in the housing project of Pakistan Bar Association were removed and it was made active.

He said the allottees of the Sky Gardens housing project had been waiting for a long time as the project was made operational after almost six years. "Now the development work has been revived and I hope that the developer would handover the plots to respective allottees soon.

" The minister said the government was committed to complete all the public welfare projects in time, and would tolerated no delaying tactics by any stakeholder.

Earlier, Director General GFEHA Tariq Rashid, while briefing the minister about the Sky Gardens, said the ongoing development work on the flagship project of the federal government was started as a joint venture, in which 70 percent quota was set for the government employees and 30 percent for the private sector.

He said that about 6,000 kanals of land was allotted for the Sky Gardens project in the name of Housing Foundation, while another 11,000 kanals of land was also added to the project.

In the project, Tariq Rashid said, around 530 kanals of land was allocated for green areas, while sufficient land was also allocated for schools, colleges and mosques. Around 500 kanals of land was allocated for the construction of apartments, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Iftikhar Shallwani said as many as 6,000 government employees would get benefit from the project and the ministry was committed to fulfill the requirements of the houses to the employees.

Senator Hidayatullah Khan emphasized on removing all hurdles that slow down the pace of work on the ongoing projects, saying that government employees should be provided with their own houses as soon as possible.

Haji Ismail said in the light of the orders of the federal government, all the resources were being used to complete the development works, and the project would be handed over to the FGEHA soon.