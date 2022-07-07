UrduPoint.com

WASC Finalizes Arrangements To Launch Cleanliness Drive On Eid

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2022 | 08:24 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Water & Sanitation Services Company (WASC) has finalized arrangements to launch special cleanliness drive on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha, said the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WASC Shah Jehan on Thursday.

Talking to media persons, the CEO informed that the company was all set to launch the successful drive on the eve of upcoming Eid.

He informed that a well equipped sanitation staff had been deployed to disposed off an estimated over two thousand ton solid waste across the different localities of eight union councils of the city.

The WASC CEO said that usually on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the slaughter wastes were thrown in the streets and sewerage which leads to environmental degradation, pollution and epidemics risks. But this time a model waste disposal plan had been chalked out to serve residents with better facilities and solution to this problem.

Special dumping sites in the outskirts of Dera had been prepared on scientific grounds which would minimize the environmental hazards as well as pollution and epidemic risks.

The WASC chief informed that for ensuring a quick and upgraded waste management mechanism, the company was also backed-up with extra force and machinery.

He informed that special awareness campaign had been launched during which social media was being used, in addition to pamphlets and other printed material.

Also, the biodegradable bags had been distributed among the residents to keep the houses and streets neat and tidy.

Special teams under the supervision of inspectors and focal persons have been constituted for the purpose.

