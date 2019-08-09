UrduPoint.com
WASC To Launch Cleanliness Drive On Eid-ul-Azha

WASC to launch cleanliness drive on Eid-ul-Azha

Chief Executive of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WASC) Ahsan Ullah Mahsud has said that all arrangements have been made to launch special cleanliness drive on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Chief Executive of Water and Sanitation Services Company (WASC) Ahsan Ullah Mahsud has said that all arrangements have been made to launch special cleanliness drive on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha.

Talking to media persons here Friday, the Chief Executive WASC informed that the company was all set to launch cleanliness initiative on upcoming Eid and in this regard, 260 sanitation staff had been deployed to dispose off over 2000 ton solid waste at different localities of the district. He said that usually on Sacrificial Eid, the slaughter wastes are thrown on streets and sewerage lines which ultimately lead to environmental degradation, pollution and epidemics risks. In addition, a model waste disposal plan had been chalked out this tome to serve residents with better solution to their needs, he told.

To scientifically dispose off the city's slaughter waste, he said special dumping sites in the outskirts of Dera had been prepared which would minimize the environmental hazards as well as pollution and epidemic risks.

The WASC chief informed that to ensure a quick and upgraded waste management mechanism, the company was also backed with extra work force and machinery.

He informed that special awareness campaign through brochures besides social mobilization on social media had also been launched to make the ongoing cleanliness and waste disposal plan successful. Biodegradable bags had also been distributed among the residents to keep the houses, streets and localities clean besides formation of special teams under the supervision of inspectors to monitor the plan.

