WASCA Kicks Off Disinfection Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

WASCA kicks off disinfection drive

ABBOTTABAD, Dec 07(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :In the wake of second wave of coronavirus, Water and Sanitation Company Abbottabad (WASCA) kicked off disinfection, chlorination and cleaning drive at various places of the city to eradicate the outbreak.

WASCA teams started disinfection from Band Koh, Sabzi Mandi, Old Sabzi Mandi, FBR Regional Office and other places.

The team also chlorinated water tanks at Band Koh.

During the drive, the teams collected garbage from Malikpura and collected the water samples from Union Council Kehal.

The ratio of coronavirus positive cases in Abbottabad remained 17 percent on Monday, whereas on Sunday the death toll was 4 only in Ayub Medical Complex (AMC).

More Stories From Pakistan

