Waseela-e-Taleem initiative to be expanded to additional 50 districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has planned to further expand the coverage of its Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) program of Waseela-e-Taleem in additional 50 districts of the country.

According to the Economic Survey 2019-2020 released on Thursday, BISP is currently implementing Primary education in 50 districts of the country under this initiative.

BISP has planned to further expand the programme coverage in additional 50 districts of the country.

The overall objective of this programme is to incentivize primary education through regular cash transfers and to encourage investment in human capital development.

Under this programme, top-up of Rs 750/- per quarter is distributed to the beneficiary children enrolled in primary education.

To promote girls' enrollment and to eliminate gender gap, cash grant for girls has been revised upwards to Rs 1,000/- per quarter from FY 2020.

BISP has so far distributed Rs.12 billion in CCT intervention to 3.1 million children of the beneficiary families.

BISP is optimistic about expanding the CCT on education intervention in all districts of the country to cover all the out of school children of BISP beneficiary families in the next 3-5 years.