Waseem Akhtar vaccinated against COVID-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Former Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar has been vaccinated against coronavirus here at the COVID-19 vaccination centre which is being operated by Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in collaboration with Sindh Health Department.

The people from different walks of life are being vaccinated against coronavirus at the Ahmed Shah hall of Arts Council here, said a statement.

Expressing his views on the occasion, Waseem Akhtar said he was grateful to Arts Council for setting up a vaccination center for the convenience of the people.

He said it was a great initiative that vaccination was being carried out in the best possible manner under the supervision of trained paramedical staff and doctors.