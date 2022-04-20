UrduPoint.com

Waseem Badami Drops Teaser Of His Upcoming Podcast

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Waseem Badami drops teaser of his upcoming podcast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Popular tv host and news anchor Waseem Badami shared the teaser of his much-awaited project titled Podcast with Waseem Badami.

The 11th Hour host took to Instagram to share the new official teaser of his upcoming podcast with a caption "Something new and exciting, Podcast with Waseem Badami".

Badami further informed his fans about where they can watch it "Soon InshAllah on official YouTube channel", he wrote.

Popular for his euphemistic style of questioning Badami is one of the most prominent host and anchor of Pakistan who currently hosts a political talk show titled The 11th Hour. He got massive fame with his Ramazan transmissions such as Shan-e-Ramzan and Hur Lamha Purjosh.

Badami, the man of many talents, looks super excited about his upcoming podcast. His fans also can't wait to watch him in a slightly different yet entertaining project.

Related Topics

Pakistan Man YouTube TV Share Instagram

Recent Stories

Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

Bilawal is expected to meet Nawaz Sharif in London

10 minutes ago
 British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

British diplomat calls on PM Shehbaz

37 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

PM Shehbaz chairs first cabinet meeting

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 20th April 2022

3 hours ago
 Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.