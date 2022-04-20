Waseem Badami drops teaser of his upcoming podcast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Popular tv host and news anchor Waseem Badami shared the teaser of his much-awaited project titled Podcast with Waseem Badami.

The 11th Hour host took to Instagram to share the new official teaser of his upcoming podcast with a caption "Something new and exciting, Podcast with Waseem Badami".

Badami further informed his fans about where they can watch it "Soon InshAllah on official YouTube channel", he wrote.

Popular for his euphemistic style of questioning Badami is one of the most prominent host and anchor of Pakistan who currently hosts a political talk show titled The 11th Hour. He got massive fame with his Ramazan transmissions such as Shan-e-Ramzan and Hur Lamha Purjosh.

Badami, the man of many talents, looks super excited about his upcoming podcast. His fans also can't wait to watch him in a slightly different yet entertaining project.