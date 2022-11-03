Waseem Baduzai terms Wazirabad incident a conspiracy against Pakistan

Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Waseem Khan Baduzai said that the attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad was a conspiracy against Pakistan which wouldn't be tolerated in any circumstances

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Waseem Khan Baduzai said that the attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad was a conspiracy against Pakistan which wouldn't be tolerated in any circumstances.

In a condemnation note received here Thursday, the adviser termed PTI's chairman their "red line" also assuring that culprits of assassination attempt would be exposed soon.

He said that the people were fighting to achieve real freedom and the participants of the real freedom march couldn't be deviated from their goal by such coward tactics.

Waseem Khan said that those who were afraid of long march's success were trying to create atmosphere of terror and panic under nefarious agenda. But the caravan of real freedom will have to meet its success at any cost, he maintained with determination.

He prayed for speedy recovery of the PTI Chairman and his close associates who received injuries from bullet shots on container.