Waseem Chaudhry Elected Vice-chairman Market Committee

Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Waseem Chaudhry elected vice-chairman market committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The members of Islamabad market committee I-11/4 on Thursday elected Waseem Chaudhry as vice-chairman unopposed.

It was decided in a meeting held here under the supervision of chairman market committee Roshdil Khan Hoti.

Around nine members of the committee attended the meeting and gave his vote in favour of Waseem.

The committee had invited application of nominees for the vaccant seat. To which Faisal proposed the name of Waseem while Asif endorsed him.

Former vice-chairman Arshad had resigned the seat due to some unknown reasons.

The chairman, vice-chairman and all members of market committee would continue to perform their duties untill further orders by the ministry of interior, Roshdil Khan told APP.

Later, Waseem Chaudhry thanked all the member for showing confidence in him and vowed to resolve the issue of 'Mandi' with efficacy.

Waseem is a member of market committee and a commission agent (Arti) in fruit and vegetable market.

