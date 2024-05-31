Open Menu

Waseem Hamid Sindhu Takes Over As New Multan Deputy Commissioner

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 31, 2024 | 07:37 PM

Waseem Hamid Sindhu takes over as new Multan deputy commissioner

Waseem Hamid Sindhu on Friday took over the charge of his new assignment as deputy commissioner Multan after his transfer from Khanewal while the former deputy commissioner Multan Captain (Retired) Rizwan Qadeer was posted as special secretary forestry, wildlife and fisheries in south Punjab

Muhammad Ali Bukhari also took over the charge as the new deputy commissioner Khanewal replacing his predecessor Waseem Hamid Sindhu.

Meanwhile, Naeem Sadiq Cheema, a PMS/BS-18 officer has been posted as deputy secretary irrigation department south Punjab. Deputy Director (technical), commissioner office Dera Ghazi Khan, Waseem Akhtar has been transferred and posted as Director Development and Finance DG Khan against a vacant post.

Muhammad Ali Bukhari also took over the charge as the new deputy commissioner Khanewal replacing his predecessor Waseem Hamid Sindhu.

Meanwhile, Naeem Sadiq Cheema, a PMS/BS-18 officer has been posted as deputy secretary irrigation department south Punjab. Deputy Director (technical), commissioner office Dera Ghazi Khan, Waseem Akhtar has been transferred and posted as Director Development and Finance DG Khan against a vacant post.

