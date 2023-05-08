Waseem Saeed assumes charge as new DG Galyat Development Authority

Newly appointed Director General Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Waseem Saeed Tuesday assumed charge and chaired an introductory meeting with staff member

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Director General Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Waseem Saeed Tuesday assumed charge and chaired an introductory meeting with staff members.

Earlier, Waseem Saeed worked as Additional Secretary Science and Technology of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he also belongs to the Pakistan Administrative Service (37th Common Course).

According to details, the new DG GDA and directed the staff to further improve the performance of the department and prioritize solving public issues on the ground level.

He said that GDA was a development authority and its role was important for the uplifting of the living standards in Galyat and promotion of the tourism in the region.