UrduPoint.com

Waseem Saeed Assumes Charge As New DG Galyat Development Authority

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Waseem Saeed assumes charge as new DG Galyat Development Authority

Newly appointed Director General Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Waseem Saeed Tuesday assumed charge and chaired an introductory meeting with staff member

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Newly appointed Director General Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Waseem Saeed Tuesday assumed charge and chaired an introductory meeting with staff members.

Earlier, Waseem Saeed worked as Additional Secretary Science and Technology of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he also belongs to the Pakistan Administrative Service (37th Common Course).

According to details, the new DG GDA and directed the staff to further improve the performance of the department and prioritize solving public issues on the ground level.

He said that GDA was a development authority and its role was important for the uplifting of the living standards in Galyat and promotion of the tourism in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology

Recent Stories

Pak Suzuki increases motorcycle prices against due ..

Pak Suzuki increases motorcycle prices against due to free fall of rupee

17 minutes ago
 Canada Has Trained Over 36,000 Ukrainian Soldiers, ..

Canada Has Trained Over 36,000 Ukrainian Soldiers, Will Continue to Do So - Anan ..

12 minutes ago
 Pak Customs seizes counterfeit medicines worth Rs ..

Pak Customs seizes counterfeit medicines worth Rs 778m from Pak-Afghan Border; N ..

12 minutes ago
 IHC orders security arrangements for Imran's appea ..

IHC orders security arrangements for Imran's appearance on Tuesday

12 minutes ago
 KP Governor receives Torch of 34th National Games

KP Governor receives Torch of 34th National Games

12 minutes ago
 Sindh Madressatul Islam University reorganises Alu ..

Sindh Madressatul Islam University reorganises Alumni Association

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.