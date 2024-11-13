Waseem Younas assigned look-after charge of NTDC MD

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The board of Directors (BoD) of National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC), in its 281st meeting, assigned the look-after charge of the post of managing director (MD) to Engineer Muhammad Waseem Younas, deputy managing director (SO) NTDC, with immediate effect, and until the arrival of a regular incumbent.

A notification was issued in this regard, according to an NTDC spokesman here on Wednesday.

Engineer Muhammad Waseem Younas holds a Master degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore. He has over 34 years experience of power sector mainly in the fields of Power System Analysis, Transmission Planning and System Operation.