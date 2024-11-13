Waseem Younas Assigned Look-after Charge Of NTDC MD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 13, 2024 | 06:38 PM
The Board of Directors (BoD) of National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC), in its 281st meeting, assigned the look-after charge of the post of managing director (MD) to Engineer Muhammad Waseem Younas, deputy managing director (SO) NTDC, with immediate effect, and until the arrival of a regular incumbent
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The board of Directors (BoD) of National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC), in its 281st meeting, assigned the look-after charge of the post of managing director (MD) to Engineer Muhammad Waseem Younas, deputy managing director (SO) NTDC, with immediate effect, and until the arrival of a regular incumbent.
A notification was issued in this regard, according to an NTDC spokesman here on Wednesday.
Engineer Muhammad Waseem Younas holds a Master degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore. He has over 34 years experience of power sector mainly in the fields of Power System Analysis, Transmission Planning and System Operation.
Recent Stories
8 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents
2 drug peddlers sentenced to 9-year imprisonment
Robber killed in 'encounter'
Wah Police arrest criminals involved in burglary incident
Maryam condoles death of Riaz Prizada’s brother
FCCI demands environmental emergency with focus on automobile sector
Stark warning on emissions as leaders divided at COP29
UK's The Guardian stops posting on 'toxic media platform' X
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle dia ..
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region
Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness to boost investors’ confide ..
Scheme launched for personalised number-plates
More Stories From Pakistan
-
8 dead, 1,353 injured in Punjab road accidents4 minutes ago
-
2 drug peddlers sentenced to 9-year imprisonment4 minutes ago
-
Robber killed in 'encounter'4 minutes ago
-
Wah Police arrest criminals involved in burglary incident4 minutes ago
-
Maryam condoles death of Riaz Prizada’s brother4 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari stresses awareness, preventive measures to tackle diabetes challenge14 minutes ago
-
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region14 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for creating more social cohesiveness to boost investors’ confidence14 minutes ago
-
Scheme launched for personalised number-plates14 minutes ago
-
Seven drug dealers arrested with over five kg charras14 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif's message on World Kindness Day32 minutes ago
-
Rs. 6.3m fine imposed on 3,153 smoke-emitting vehicles32 minutes ago