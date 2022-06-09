UrduPoint.com

Wasey Appeals To Announce Special Funds For Fire Affectees Of Balochistan, KP

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Wasey appeals to announce special funds for fire affectees of Balochistan, KP

Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately announce special funds for the fire affectees of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately announce special funds for the fire affectees of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a special letter to the Prime Minister, the minister said that special funds would not only compensate the affectees but would also help them for restoring their routine life back to normal.

Abdul Wasey also informed that as the Prime Minister's Special Representative, he visited Sherani, Musakhel districts of Balochistan and Dera Ismail Khan of KP where he directed the authorities to take measures on emergency basis to control the recent fires and expedite the relief work.

In a letter, he said that the situation of local people had further aggravated after the fire subsided as the burnt trees of Chilghoza (pine nuts) were the main source of livelihood of the peoples that turned to ashes.

It was pertinent to mention here that the Prime Minister had appointed Maulana Abdul Wasey as his Special Representative for relief operations in Balochistan to augment and better coordinate firefighting efforts with regard to wildfires in districts of Sheerani and Musakhel of the province and district Dera Ismail Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Fire Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dera Ismail Khan Housing

Recent Stories

Fed govt to provide all possible resources GB Coun ..

Fed govt to provide all possible resources GB Council for development: Qamar Zal ..

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan contains COVID-19 outbreak successfully: ..

Pakistan contains COVID-19 outbreak successfully: Survey

54 minutes ago
 Quaid-i-Azam University ranked among world's top 5 ..

Quaid-i-Azam University ranked among world's top 50 universities in research pro ..

54 minutes ago
 Govt explores "Gateway of Prosperity" under CPEC t ..

Govt explores "Gateway of Prosperity" under CPEC to boost Railways

54 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to hold LG polls on June 26 ..

Arrangements finalized to hold LG polls on June 26: Pervez Ahmed

1 hour ago
 93 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

93 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.