Wasey appeals to announce special funds for fire affectees of Balochistan, KP

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasey on Thursday appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to immediately announce special funds for the fire affectees of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

In a special letter to the Prime Minister, the minister said that special funds would not only compensate the affectees but would also help them for restoring their routine life back to normal.

Abdul Wasey also informed that as the Prime Minister's Special Representative, he visited Sherani, Musakhel districts of Balochistan and Dera Ismail Khan of KP where he directed the authorities to take measures on emergency basis to control the recent fires and expedite the relief work.

In a letter, he said that the situation of local people had further aggravated after the fire subsided as the burnt trees of Chilghoza (pine nuts) were the main source of livelihood of the peoples that turned to ashes.

It was pertinent to mention here that the Prime Minister had appointed Maulana Abdul Wasey as his Special Representative for relief operations in Balochistan to augment and better coordinate firefighting efforts with regard to wildfires in districts of Sheerani and Musakhel of the province and district Dera Ismail Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.