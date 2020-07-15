WASH training workshop concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Director General Dr. Rizwan Naseer on Tuesday concluded second Water Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) training workshop organized for Rescue & Safety Officers at the Managers Training Centre (MTC), Emergency Services academy.

Rescue Service in collaboration with VSO Pakistan took initiative for capacity building of Rescue & Safety Officers (RSOs) to train them as Master Trainers regarding Sustainable Development Goal 6 to promote WASH in COVID-19 for safety promotion and prevention of emergencies during pandemic in all Tehsils/Towns of Punjab.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that the basic purpose of running such workshop/training was to enhance capacity of the managers to maintain service standards in all districts of Punjab.

He directed the Rescue & Safety Officers to ensure implementation of WASH related safety activities through engagement of Rescuers at Rescue Station and Community Emergency Response Teams at union council level.