Washed out but not defeated: Swat farmers rebuild trout farms as winter looms

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) As the first chill of pre-winter whispers through the scenic valleys of upper Swat, a quiet determination echoes louder than any official promise as fish farmers in flood-hit Madain and Bahrain are rebuilding their lives and livelihoods mostly on selfhelp basis..

Devastated by the unprecedented August floods, dozens of trout farms in the upper reaches of Madain and Behrain valleys now lie in floods damages.

The once-thriving village of Madian, known for its clear streams and bustling trout hatcheries, now wears the scars of nature’s wrath, collapsed wooden raceways, broken water pipelines, and shattered cages litter the landscape.

“Winter doesn’t wait and neither can we,” says Muhammad Alam, 42, a third-generation trout farmer from Madian. “If we don not act now, we lose another season. For us, that means no income and no food for our families.”

The floods, triggered by intense monsoon rains, brought Swat’s trout industry to a grinding halt. Farmers lost thousands of fish, infrastructure, and most critically, the clean, cold water supply that trout require.

Despite several visits by provincial officials and promises of aid, little has materialized on the ground. “They came, took photos, and left,” Alam says bitterly. “We waited for weeks. Nothing came. So we decided to help ourselves.”

With borrowed tools, small community donations, and sheer willpower, the fish farmers are working around the clock to restore their farms before the October window closes which is the time when fingerlings must be introduced to ensure maturity by spring.

Local masons and laborers many themselves affected by the floods have joined in, offering their services in exchange for food or delayed payments.

“Every day counts now as winter approaches fast” Alam reiterated. “Miss this window, and you lose a year. We can’t afford that after losing so much already.”

Fayaz Khan, a well-known fish vendor in Madain Bazaar, has resorted to sourcing trout from Kaghan to meet growing demand.

“We are trying to keep the taste of Swat alive,” he said, preparing marinated trout in a mix of pomegranate seed powder, salt, and traditional spices before frying it to crispy perfection.

The winter season brings tourists eager to enjoy snowfall, paragliding, and of course, piping hot trout dishes served with naan and green chutney.

“Every winter I come to Swat with my family just for trout and the fresh air,” said Nasir Khan, a property dealer from Nowshera.

“It is a tradition that started when I was a boy.”

Doctors also highlight trout’s importance, especially in winter. Dr. Fareed Khattak, a children’s specialist in Pabbi, says fish consumption helps ward off respiratory and joint ailments common in colder months.

“Fish is rich in proteins, vitamins, omega-3s, and minerals like iodine and phosphorus,” he explained. “It supports heart, brain, and joint health that are crucial during the winter, especially for children and the elderly.”

Trout farming is not just sustainable but it’s highly profitable. According to fisheries experts, a farmer with just 35 marlas of land and a reliable water system can rear up to 2,250 kg of trout, earning over Rs. 2 million in 15 months.

Recognizing its potential, the KP government has launched several initiatives, including the Trout Village Project (TVP) in Hazara and Malakand divisions. Under a 50:50 cost-sharing model, 93 farms have been established, with a model hatchery in Salathanar Valley capable of producing 6 million fish seeds annually.

In addition, 297 new trout lakes are being developed under federal-provincial collaboration, while a model carp hatchery is planned in Swabi.

“With these projects, KP’s fish production is expected to rise from 400 to 740 metric tons next year,” said an official from the KP Fisheries Department.

Despite these long-term plans, the immediate concern remains survival through this winter.

Self-help is inspiring,” says Dr. Aftab Ahmad, a fisheries expert. “But these farmers need real and timely support for seed funding, technical guidance, water management. Without it, we risk setting back years of progress.”

NGOs in fllod affected districts including Swat and Buner have stepped in modestly, offering feed and training, but farmers argue it is not enough.

Dr Aftab said water pollution from hotels and plastic waste in the Swat and Kunhar rivers threatens the fragile ecosystem needed for trout survival.

“If we don’t address waste disposal, we will kill the very streams we depend on,” warned Dr Aftab.

Back in Madian, as cold winds blow across makeshift raceways and echo through empty ponds, Muhammad Alam and his fellow farmers are not waiting for another promise.

They started rebuilding not just farms, but futures powered by community spirit, ancestral knowledge, and an unshakable belief that even after the worst floods, life and trout will swim again.

