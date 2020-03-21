UrduPoint.com
Washing Of Transport Stands Continues On Daily Basis In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 04:02 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) : Transport stands are being washed with anti-virus chemicals on daily basis in the district.

A team of local administration on special directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali washed various transport stands in the city by using heavy machinery.

The RTA Secretary supervised the washing operation and directed the managers of transport stands to keep the environment neat and clean, otherwise, strict action would be taken against them.

Face masks and informative pamphlets were also distributed among the passengers at transport stands, a spokesman of the local administration said on Saturday.

