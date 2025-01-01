Open Menu

Washington Post Exposes India’s Nefarious Designs In Carrying Out Terrorism Activities, Target Killings In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Washington Post exposes India’s nefarious designs in carrying out terrorism activities, target killings in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Washington Post in its latest edition has reported India’s nefarious designs in carrying out terrorism activities and target killings in Pakistan, exposing its dark face before the world.

Indian agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) targeted at least six people in Pakistan through professional killers using Afghani weapons, the Washington Post reported.

Two masked men killed Aamir Sarfraz alias Tamba in Lahore and escaped in April 2024, according to the newspaper.

“This incident is a continuation of India's covert assassination campaign, similar to operations in other countries,” it further reported.

RAW has targeted several individuals in Pakistan and evidence also clearly indicates India’s involvement in the killing of Pakistani individuals, it added.

“Since 2021, India’s intelligence agency RAW has reportedly been running a secret operation to assassinate several individuals in Pakistan, targeting a score of Pakistani citizens”, it said.

The interior minister of Pakistan has also revealed the direct involvement of India in the target-killing incidents. In 2014, National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval said, “Attacking Pakistan directly is unrealistic, but we can achieve our objectives through covert means,” it added.

India has already faced severe international criticism due to RAW’s assassination campaigns in the US, Canada, and other Western countries.

The Indian intelligence carried out extrajudicial killings in the US, Canada, and Western countries and RAW killed Sikh leaders in Canada and the US, it further reported.

“RAW officer Vikash Yadav, in New Delhi, directed his agent to hire a local professional killer for an attack on a Sikh leader in New York,” the newspaper said.

The Canadian authorities also exposed the involvement of Indian diplomats and RAW in terrorist activities, the Newspaper further said.

According to diplomatic experts, the evidence of India's involvement in the targeted killings of Pakistani citizens Muhammad Riaz and Maulana Shahid Latif also came to the fore.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had also presented evidence exposing Indian terrorism on Pakistani soil, they said.

The diplomatic experts urged the international community to take serious notice of India’s aggression, terrorism, and violations of international laws. India’s interference, terrorism, and target killings in other countries posed a severe threat to global peace, the experts said.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Attack Terrorist Afghanistan World Interior Minister Washington Canada New Delhi New York April Post

Recent Stories

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

26 minutes ago
 Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

52 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

1 hour ago
 Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

2 hours ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to ob ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon

2 hours ago
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 ..

PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points

2 hours ago
 Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family ..

UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza

14 hours ago
 Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 202 ..

Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan