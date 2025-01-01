Washington Post exposes India’s nefarious designs in carrying out terrorism activities, target killings in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Washington Post in its latest edition has reported India’s nefarious designs in carrying out terrorism activities and target killings in Pakistan, exposing its dark face before the world.

Indian agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) targeted at least six people in Pakistan through professional killers using Afghani weapons, the Washington Post reported.

Two masked men killed Aamir Sarfraz alias Tamba in Lahore and escaped in April 2024, according to the newspaper.

“This incident is a continuation of India's covert assassination campaign, similar to operations in other countries,” it further reported.

RAW has targeted several individuals in Pakistan and evidence also clearly indicates India’s involvement in the killing of Pakistani individuals, it added.

“Since 2021, India’s intelligence agency RAW has reportedly been running a secret operation to assassinate several individuals in Pakistan, targeting a score of Pakistani citizens”, it said.

The interior minister of Pakistan has also revealed the direct involvement of India in the target-killing incidents. In 2014, National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval said, “Attacking Pakistan directly is unrealistic, but we can achieve our objectives through covert means,” it added.

India has already faced severe international criticism due to RAW’s assassination campaigns in the US, Canada, and other Western countries.

The Indian intelligence carried out extrajudicial killings in the US, Canada, and Western countries and RAW killed Sikh leaders in Canada and the US, it further reported.

“RAW officer Vikash Yadav, in New Delhi, directed his agent to hire a local professional killer for an attack on a Sikh leader in New York,” the newspaper said.

The Canadian authorities also exposed the involvement of Indian diplomats and RAW in terrorist activities, the Newspaper further said.

According to diplomatic experts, the evidence of India's involvement in the targeted killings of Pakistani citizens Muhammad Riaz and Maulana Shahid Latif also came to the fore.

Earlier, Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had also presented evidence exposing Indian terrorism on Pakistani soil, they said.

The diplomatic experts urged the international community to take serious notice of India’s aggression, terrorism, and violations of international laws. India’s interference, terrorism, and target killings in other countries posed a severe threat to global peace, the experts said.