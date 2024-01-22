- Home
Washington Ready To Enhance Cooperation With Punjab Govt In Diverse Sectors: Kristin
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 22, 2024 | 02:03 PM
Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins says under the Punjab and California sister states relationship agreement, the United States aims to promote bilateral relations with the province.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2024) Consul General of the United States in Lahore, Ms. Kristin K. Hawkins has said that Washington is ready to enhance cooperation with the Punjab government in education and trade sectors.
During a meeting with Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Lahore today, she said under the Punjab and California sister states relationship agreement, the United States aims to promote bilateral relations with the province.
Matters of mutual interest and cooperation in various sectors also came under discussion during the meeting.
Speaking on the occasion, the Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister said the provincial government wants to utilize expertise of the United States in the agriculture sector, especially in wheat harvesting.
He expressed the desire to work with the US in education and housing sector as well.
