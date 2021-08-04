UrduPoint.com

Washington's Lack Of Initiative To Interact With Islamabad Is Beyond His Understanding: Moeed

, ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:08 PM

Washington's lack of initiative to interact with Islamabad is beyond his understanding: Moeed  

A senior official of Biden Administration has clarified that President Biden looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Imran Khan when the time is right.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 4th, 2021) Pakistan’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf has said that why Washington was ignoring Islamabad was beyond his understanding.

Yusuf is currently in Washington to discuss Afghanistan situation as the US troop withdrawal from there is underway.

In an interview to Financial Times, NSA Moeed Yusuf said: “The president of the United States hasn’t spoken to the prime minister of such an important country who the US itself says is make-or-break in some cases, in some ways, in Afghanistan — we struggle to understand the signal, right?”.

He said: “We’ve been told every time that . . . [the phone call] will happen, it’s technical reasons or whatever. But frankly, people don’t believe it."

Yusuf further said, “If a phone call is a concession, if a security relationship is a concession, Pakistan has options,”. However, a senior Biden administration official clarified: “There are still a number of world leaders President Biden has not been able to speak with personally yet. He looks forward to speaking with Prime Minister Khan when the time is right,”.

Yusuf at present is in Washington to discuss the Afghan issue as the US troops are the pullout process from Afghanistan.

He is part of a delegation including the head of Pakistan’s ISI intelligence agency.

He further stated, “Let me be categorical if the prime minister had not instructed me and the delegation to be here, we won’t have been here,”.

Though the US has sought help from Pakistan to halt the Taliban advance while US troops are pulling out of Afghanistan, US President Joe Biden has not spoken over the issue with Prime Minister Imran Khan so far.

Earlier, he discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan with his US counterpart Jake Sullivan and highlighted the need for an urgent reduction in violence in the country. He also confirmed his meeting with Jake Sullivan: “Had a positive follow-up meeting with NSA @JakeSullivan46 today in Washington. Took stock of progress made since our Geneva meeting & discussed bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest,”.

Both agreed to sustain the momentum in the Pak-US bilateral cooperation, he concluded. Jake Sullivan also confirmed his constructive discussion with his Pakistani counterpart Moeed Yusuf.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Imran Khan Afghanistan Islamabad Prime Minister World Washington Progress Geneva United States Inter Services Intelligenc From

Recent Stories

Dr. Nizami stresses parents to ignore anti-polio p ..

Dr. Nizami stresses parents to ignore anti-polio propaganda

1 minute ago
 Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 8558 inc ..

Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 8558 incidents in July

1 minute ago
 Ceremony held to observe Police Martyrs Day

Ceremony held to observe Police Martyrs Day

1 minute ago
 Unidentified Man Threatens to Detonate Grenade Ins ..

Unidentified Man Threatens to Detonate Grenade Inside Ukrainian Cabinet Building ..

1 minute ago
 Kiev Police Confirm Grenade Explosion Threats Insi ..

Kiev Police Confirm Grenade Explosion Threats Inside Ukrainian Cabinet Building

1 minute ago
 Brazil to Boost Renewable Fuels Consumption to 30% ..

Brazil to Boost Renewable Fuels Consumption to 30% by 2030 - Energy Minister

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.