Washrooms At Domestic Arrival Lounge Of Jinnah Airport Opened

Washrooms at domestic arrival lounge of Jinnah Airport opened

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has constructed seven washrooms at the domestic arrival lounge of Jinnah International Airport Karachi which have been opened to passengers from Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has constructed seven washrooms at the domestic arrival lounge of Jinnah International Airport Karachi which have been opened to passengers from Tuesday.

Out of them, three washrooms are for ladies and four for gents, said a spokesperson for CAA.

He said that a separate place for wazu (ablution) has also been constructed in both the washrooms areas of ladies and gents.

In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan all possible facilities are being provided to passengers at the airports, he said.

In pursuance of the New Aviation Policy, Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority is making all airports more and more passenger and environment-friendly.

The spokesperson said that under Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign, tree plantation is in full swing and cleanliness is being maintained round-the-clock at the airports.

