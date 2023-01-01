Washrooms to be constructed at all parks: DG PHA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :PDirector General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Asif Rauf Khan said that washrooms would be constructed at all parks of the city to complete missing facilities.

During his visit to different parks here on Sunday, the DG PHA said that it had been decided that the washrooms would be made functional at parks while fitness of swings at Shah Shams Park would also be ensured to avoid any mishap.

He directed the officers concerned to regularly manage trimming of saplings and cleanliness at the parks. He said that jogging tracks would be upgraded adding that availability of good quality commodities would be ensured at canteens of parks.

Asif Rauf Khan maintained that facilities of clean drinking water, washrooms, landscaping and others would be provided at each park. He said that there would be no compromise on fitness of swings.

He said that extra constructions would be demolished from parks and the place would be utilized for some other purposes of public attraction.

He directed officers concerned to ensure facility of gym in Shah Shams Park to encourage healthy activities.