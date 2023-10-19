Open Menu

Wasi Expresses Displeasure For Malfunctioning Screen At TIC

Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism Syed Wasi Shah here on Thursday expressed strong displeasure with the current arrangements at New Islamabad International Airport for tourists and took notice of a malfunctioning screen at the Tourist Information Center (TIC) at the airport

In a surprise visit to the New Islamabad International Airport, the minister directed the authorities concerned to improve the arrangements and facilitate the foreign tourists in large interest.

He promptly issued directives to replace the malfunctioning screen within two days to ensure a seamless tourist information experience.

The minister was also briefed on the performance and services being provided by the Tourist Information Center (TIC) at the airport and apprised that the center was established to provide tourists with comprehensive and accurate information about their destination.

On the occasion, Wasi Shah highlighted the growing significance of Gwadar as a tourist destination that attracts visitors from across the country and the world.

He emphasized that a state-of-the-art and modern Tourist Information Center (TIC) will be established at New Gwadar International Airport and the center would play a pivotal role in promoting tourism globally.

He made it clear that he will not tolerate any incompetence within his ministry by underscoring the commitment to improving the tourism experience for all.

