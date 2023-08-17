Open Menu

Wasi For Boosting Tourism In Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

Advisor to Caretaker Prime Minister Wasi Shah on Thursday said that all out efforts would be made to boost tourism in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Advisor to Caretaker Prime Minister Wasi Shah on Thursday said that all out efforts would be made to boost tourism in Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there is a dire need to invite world nations to show Gawadar, historical places, Swat, Malam Jabba, mountains, rivers and the natural beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan.

All necessary measures would be taken to attract tourists to Pakistan, he said.

In reply to a question about the role of interim setup, he said handling day-to-day affairs would be the prime responsibility of the caretaker government.

To another query about a solution for promoting the tourism industry, he said a better security system could help enhance tourism in this part of the region. Commenting on democracy, he said continuity of the political process would help strengthen the democratic system in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Swat Democracy All Government Industry

Recent Stories

ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, ..

ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, demands commission's clearance ..

20 seconds ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

22 seconds ago
 Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

10 minutes ago
 Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

10 minutes ago
 Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned ..

Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned red card row

11 minutes ago
 WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking powe ..

WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking power of traditional medicine

12 minutes ago
Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

12 minutes ago
 PM allocates portfolios to federal ministers, advi ..

PM allocates portfolios to federal ministers, advisers, special assistants

12 minutes ago
 Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

12 minutes ago
 Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

12 minutes ago
 Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest three exto ..

Special Investigation Unit (SIU) arrest three extortionists

46 minutes ago
 Muslim-Christian leaders demand swift justice for ..

Muslim-Christian leaders demand swift justice for perpetrators of Jaranwala inci ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan