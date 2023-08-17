Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

Advisor to Caretaker Prime Minister Wasi Shah on Thursday said that all out efforts would be made to boost tourism in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Advisor to Caretaker Prime Minister Wasi Shah on Thursday said that all out efforts would be made to boost tourism in Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said there is a dire need to invite world nations to show Gawadar, historical places, Swat, Malam Jabba, mountains, rivers and the natural beauty of Gilgit-Baltistan.

All necessary measures would be taken to attract tourists to Pakistan, he said.

In reply to a question about the role of interim setup, he said handling day-to-day affairs would be the prime responsibility of the caretaker government.

To another query about a solution for promoting the tourism industry, he said a better security system could help enhance tourism in this part of the region. Commenting on democracy, he said continuity of the political process would help strengthen the democratic system in Pakistan.