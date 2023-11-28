Open Menu

Wasi Shah Announces Substantial Progress In Tourism Development App

Sumaira FH Published November 28, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Wasi Shah announces substantial progress in tourism development app

Minister of State for Tourism and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the development of the tourism app, emphasizing its potential to significantly boost both domestic and foreign tourism, leading to a substantial increase in revenue here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Minister of State for Tourism and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the development of the tourism app, emphasizing its potential to significantly boost both domestic and foreign tourism, leading to a substantial increase in revenue here on Tuesday.

Addressing a high-level meeting also attended by Additional Foreign Secretary middle East, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Economic Diplomacy Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, and DG Overseas Pakistanis Ahsan Wagan, the Minister of State highlighted the app's status as Pakistan's largest tourist information platform, providing comprehensive details on archaeological sites and tourist destinations with a single click. The participants also revealed efforts to secure foreign funding for the state-of-the-art app.

During the extended meeting, IT companies provided a detailed briefing on the app's features. Wasi Shah expressed confidence that the ongoing efforts, combined with digitalization, would revolutionize Pakistani tourism.

He emphasized the app's potential to make information on Pakistan's tourism, history, and cultural heritage easily accessible to people worldwide, anticipating a remarkable surge in domestic and foreign tourists, along with increased revenue.

Directing concerned authorities to expedite the app's development, Wasi Shah reiterated his commitment to the project.

The meeting concluded with participants acknowledging Wasi Shah's dedicated efforts to promote tourism and paying tribute to his contributions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Progress Middle East Click

Recent Stories

Rs.504.4m fine imposed on 4213 electricity thieves ..

Rs.504.4m fine imposed on 4213 electricity thieves, 4029 booked, 3480 arrested i ..

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner for completion of land record compute ..

Commissioner for completion of land record computerization up to Dec 30

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully committed to eradicate polio virus: ..

Pakistan fully committed to eradicate polio virus: PM Kakar

6 minutes ago
 Session judge visits district jail Kohat

Session judge visits district jail Kohat

14 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar leave ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar leaves for Kuwait on an official vi ..

6 minutes ago
 RWMC ensures the cleanliness of rural areas

RWMC ensures the cleanliness of rural areas

8 minutes ago
Domestic dispute claims lives of 4 family members ..

Domestic dispute claims lives of 4 family members in Paharpur Tehsil

8 minutes ago
 PDWP approves six development schemes

PDWP approves six development schemes

8 minutes ago
 3 outlaws arrested; heroin recovered

3 outlaws arrested; heroin recovered

8 minutes ago
 Advisor Ombudsman Secretariat visits EOBI

Advisor Ombudsman Secretariat visits EOBI

8 minutes ago
 Gujrat Corruption case: Court approves plea bargai ..

Gujrat Corruption case: Court approves plea bargain of co-accused

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan's share in $100 billion import market of ..

Pakistan's share in $100 billion import market of South Africa quite negligible: ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan