Wasi Shah announces substantial progress in tourism development app

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Minister of State for Tourism and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the development of the tourism app, emphasizing its potential to significantly boost both domestic and foreign tourism, leading to a substantial increase in revenue here on Tuesday.

Addressing a high-level meeting also attended by Additional Foreign Secretary middle East, Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and Economic Diplomacy Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, and DG Overseas Pakistanis Ahsan Wagan, the Minister of State highlighted the app's status as Pakistan's largest tourist information platform, providing comprehensive details on archaeological sites and tourist destinations with a single click. The participants also revealed efforts to secure foreign funding for the state-of-the-art app.

During the extended meeting, IT companies provided a detailed briefing on the app's features. Wasi Shah expressed confidence that the ongoing efforts, combined with digitalization, would revolutionize Pakistani tourism.

He emphasized the app's potential to make information on Pakistan's tourism, history, and cultural heritage easily accessible to people worldwide, anticipating a remarkable surge in domestic and foreign tourists, along with increased revenue.

Directing concerned authorities to expedite the app's development, Wasi Shah reiterated his commitment to the project.

The meeting concluded with participants acknowledging Wasi Shah's dedicated efforts to promote tourism and paying tribute to his contributions.