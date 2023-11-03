(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs and Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah on Friday urged the young minds of the nation to contribute their fresh ideas and innovations to achieve the country's development goals.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the interim government is launching various projects to provide a better life to the youth and will use our youth power for the social economy of the country.

"Creating more jobs and promoting entrepreneurship culture for youth empowerment is the top priority of caretaker government", he added.

He said that the youth population is the lifeline of this country, adding that they are the future of the nation, so their education and understanding of national politics, democracy and economy must be comprehensive.

Replying to a question, he said the youth must struggle to achieve success as hard work is the path that leads to glory, adding, that if Pakistan wants to move forward and make progress then its key is in the hands of youngsters.

He said that the youth of Pakistan are our most valuable asset and the young minds of Pakistan are eager and eager to contribute to the development of the country, adding that Pakistan has a rich and diverse cultural heritage which is fostered by the youth.

To another question, he said that our country is blessed with great tourism potential and it is the role of youth that can bring a sense of responsible tourism among the masses as young content creators must provide positive guidance about Pakistani tourist spots to the world.

He urged the corporate and private sectors to play an active role in developing talent among the youth.