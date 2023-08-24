Wasi Shah calls GB secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan, Mohiuddin Ahmad Wani Wednesday called on Minister of State for Tourism, Wasi Shah and had an extensive discourse on the captivating allure of Gilgit-Baltistan and the strategic measures essential for the augmentation of tourism within the region.

The CS presented a comprehensive overview of Gilgit-Baltistan's tourism landscape to the minister.

Managing Director PTDC, Aftab ur Rahman Rana was also present on the occasion.

Minister of State Wasi Shah expressed his commendation for the proactive initiatives undertaken by the G-B administration for the promotion of tourism, highlighting Gilgit-Baltistan as an epitome of tranquillity suitable for tourism.

Additionally, he proposed the prospect of inviting international players to take part in activities such as ice hockey in the G-B, thereby fostering a favourable perception of Pakistan.

Furthermore, the minister affirmed his intent to personally visit Gilgit-Baltistan in the near future, where he plans to offer condolences to the bereaved family of a 27-year-old porter from Skardu who had passed away in a tragic incident at K2.