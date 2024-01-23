Open Menu

Wasi Shah Urges Proactive Role Of Youth For Environmental Protection

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 06:58 PM

Wasi Shah urges proactive role of youth for environmental protection

Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Syed Wasi Shah has urged youth to actively engage in government’s efforts aimed at alleviating impacts of climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Syed Wasi Shah has urged youth to actively engage in government’s efforts aimed at alleviating impacts of climate change.

According to Radio Pakistan, he said that Green Youth Movement is a flagship program of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program which was not only opening employment opportunities for youth of the country but also playing an important role in making the environment sustainable.

He said that youth clubs were set up in 137 universities across the country and over 80000 students are part of the initiative.

He said one of the objectives of Green Youth Movement is subsiding the environmental pollution through recycling of solid and liquid waste and improving the environment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Government Employment

Recent Stories

OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished ..

OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque

7 minutes ago
 China leads in 5G-A technology development, expect ..

China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, product ..

7 minutes ago
 161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling s ..

161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muza ..

4 minutes ago
 KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone

KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone

4 minutes ago
 Vietnam business group visits MNSUA

Vietnam business group visits MNSUA

4 minutes ago
 PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance ..

PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives

7 minutes ago
Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, amm ..

Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, ammunition recover

4 minutes ago
 ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur

ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur

4 minutes ago
 DPO issues directives for enhanced security during ..

DPO issues directives for enhanced security during upcoming general elections

4 minutes ago
 FM Jilani expresses sorrow over loss of lives in l ..

FM Jilani expresses sorrow over loss of lives in landslide in Yunnan, China

4 minutes ago
 ECP holds media session regarding elections report ..

ECP holds media session regarding elections reporting

4 minutes ago
 Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially ..

Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially abusing AC Milan goalkeeper M ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan