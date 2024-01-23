Wasi Shah urges proactive role of youth for environmental protection

Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Syed Wasi Shah has urged youth to actively engage in government’s efforts aimed at alleviating impacts of climate change

According to Radio Pakistan, he said that Green Youth Movement is a flagship program of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program which was not only opening employment opportunities for youth of the country but also playing an important role in making the environment sustainable.

He said that youth clubs were set up in 137 universities across the country and over 80000 students are part of the initiative.

He said one of the objectives of Green Youth Movement is subsiding the environmental pollution through recycling of solid and liquid waste and improving the environment.