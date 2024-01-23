Wasi Shah Urges Proactive Role Of Youth For Environmental Protection
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 06:58 PM
Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Syed Wasi Shah has urged youth to actively engage in government’s efforts aimed at alleviating impacts of climate change
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) Caretaker Minister of State for Tourism and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Syed Wasi Shah has urged youth to actively engage in government’s efforts aimed at alleviating impacts of climate change.
According to Radio Pakistan, he said that Green Youth Movement is a flagship program of the Prime Minister’s Youth Program which was not only opening employment opportunities for youth of the country but also playing an important role in making the environment sustainable.
He said that youth clubs were set up in 137 universities across the country and over 80000 students are part of the initiative.
He said one of the objectives of Green Youth Movement is subsiding the environmental pollution through recycling of solid and liquid waste and improving the environment.
Recent Stories
OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque
China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, product ..
161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muza ..
KP Caretaker CM launches Bannu Economic Zone
Vietnam business group visits MNSUA
PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives
Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, ammunition recover
ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur
DPO issues directives for enhanced security during upcoming general elections
FM Jilani expresses sorrow over loss of lives in landslide in Yunnan, China
ECP holds media session regarding elections reporting
Football fan in Italy gets 5-year ban for racially abusing AC Milan goalkeeper M ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
OIC condemns opening of "Ram Temple" on demolished Babri Mosque7 minutes ago
-
China leads in 5G-A technology development, expects better connectivity, productivity: Experts7 minutes ago
-
161 polling stations declared sensitive, polling staff complete training in Muzaffargarh4 minutes ago
-
Vietnam business group visits MNSUA4 minutes ago
-
PRCS, OGDCL forge strategic partnership to advance humanitarian initiatives7 minutes ago
-
Police foil smuggling bid, huge cache of arms, ammunition recover4 minutes ago
-
ADC Haripur inspects SDC Khanpur4 minutes ago
-
DPO issues directives for enhanced security during upcoming general elections4 minutes ago
-
FM Jilani expresses sorrow over loss of lives in landslide in Yunnan, China4 minutes ago
-
ECP holds media session regarding elections reporting4 minutes ago
-
Vegetable dehydration initiative can help generate handsome income12 minutes ago
-
PARC using tech to empower farmers, agriculture sector: Chairman12 minutes ago