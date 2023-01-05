UrduPoint.com

Wasif Raan Lays Foundation Stone Of Trauma Centre

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Wasif Raan lays foundation stone of Trauma centre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :MPA Wasif Mazhar Raan laid foundation stone of trauma center in Qadirpur Raan at a cost of Rs 372 million here on Thursday.

Speaking on this occasion, Wasif Mazhar Raan said that a 20 bedded trauma center was being built at the rural health center. Emergency, cardiac, dialysis, X-rays and operation theaters were being built as Punjab government has provided funds regarding the project.  The timeline for completion of under construction trauma center at 9 kanal was March 31, 2024, but it will be completed earlier due to availability of all funds.

  He further said that the completion of the trauma center will provide the best health facilities to the citizens.  The roads of Qadirpurran were connected to several important highways so there was a need to have a trauma center here.

The Punjab government was taking practical steps to provide basic health facilities.

MPAs Saleem Labar, Tariq Abdullah, Commissioner Multan division Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhary were also present.

