Wasim Akram For Combating Climate Change

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Wasim Akram for combating climate change

Pakistan Cricket legend Wasim Akram has stressed the need for combating climate change and its effects

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan cricket legend Wasim Akram has stressed the need for combating climate change and its effects.

In a message on Earth Day, he highlighted the importance of clean environment.

Wasim Akram shared his views as part of the U.S.

Consulate General Karachi's partnership with sports legends to raise awareness and inspire action to combat climate change.

The legend said that how each and every one of us can help reduce ocean pollution.

He said, 'We all need to do our part to protect the ocean.' The climate crisis is an ocean crisis.

