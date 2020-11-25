Wasim Akram to miss Galle Gladiators due to mother’s illness

(@fidahassanain)

Galle Gladiators franchise is owned by Nadeem Umar who also owns the Quetta Gladiators franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The Sri Lankan franchise will be led by star all-rounder Shahid Afridi and has the likes of Mohammad Amir and Colin Ingram in their squad.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 25th, 2020) Former Swing King Wasim Akram would not be able to take part as mentor of Gale Gladiators franchise in the first season of Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to illness of his mother.

“It is yet not clear whether Wasim Akram will be able to join franchise in Colombo or not,” said Gladiators’ representative Nabeel Hashmi.

Wasim Akram whose mother is ill and undergoing treatment in a local hospital had said earlier that Gladiators would be a strong contender in the upcoming tournament which was due to begin from November 26.

“We have the best players in the Galle team,” said Wasim Akram while talking to the reporters. However, he hesitated to mention the name of the players.

“It is a good mix of youth and experience and I am sure we will give everyone a run for their money,” he further said.

He had also stated that it was early to say anything about Galle Gladiators.

“Galle Gladiators will be tough to beat,” said the Wasim Akram.

It may be mentioned here that team’s captain Afridi has arrived in Sri Lanka and is currently in quarantine after missing his initial flight.