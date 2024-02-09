Wasim Qadir wins NA-121 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate Wasim Qadir has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-121 Lahore-V by securing 78,703 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Sheikh Rohail Asghar of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, who bagged 70,597 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 40.08 percent.