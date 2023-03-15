UrduPoint.com

Wasim Sajjad Calls Legislators To Empower Senate Through Direct Elections

Umer Jamshaid Published March 15, 2023 | 08:18 PM

Wasim Sajjad calls legislators to empower Senate through direct elections

Former Chairman Senate, Senator (R) Wasim Sajjad on Wednesday proposed the legislators to started thinking over direct elections of the members of the Upper House to further empower it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Former Chairman Senate, Senator (R) Wasim Sajjad on Wednesday proposed the legislators to started thinking over direct elections of the members of the Upper House to further empower it.

Addressing the special commemorative session summoned to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Senate of Pakistan, the former Senate Chairman said he had two solutions to further improve the working of the Upper House and its role in addressing the issues of neglected and ignored segments of the country.

He said, "Firstly, our legislators should start thinking on direct elections of Senate to further improve its working. Our Senate has been formed on the American System to some extent because in the House of Representatives the members were elected on the basis of population and the Senate had equal representation of the States," he added.

The former Chairman Senate underlined that the US used to have indirect elections for electing Senate member and then later they opted for direct elections.

It helped the US to further improve the system and address deprivation of small states, he added.

He said that it should be considered to think over giving more powers to the Senate but it should be ensured that the Upper House was not brought in conflict with the Lower House (National Assembly).

Secondly, he said the term of National Assembly should be reduced to four years that would have help further stable the system because after every three years there was an environment of commotion that who would get the next term.

Senator (R) Sajjad recalled that he had spent a long time in the Upper House of the Parliament.

His biggest asset, he said was his associations and contacts that he had developed across the country for being member of the Upper House.

All the senators and members of this house had witnessed this change in their lives that their associations and contacts with each other across the country had increased and brought improvement in our system.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Senate Parliament Gold

Recent Stories

Mohammad Al Gergawi appoints Director and Deputy D ..

Mohammad Al Gergawi appoints Director and Deputy Director of World Government Su ..

5 minutes ago
 US Took Steps to 'Protect Information' on Drone Do ..

US Took Steps to 'Protect Information' on Drone Downed in Black Sea - Kirby

19 minutes ago
 SC grants time to government for submission of ans ..

SC grants time to government for submission of answer

19 minutes ago
 Putin Praises Results of Russian-Syrian Fight Agai ..

Putin Praises Results of Russian-Syrian Fight Against Terrorism in Syria

19 minutes ago
 Romanian President Calls US Reaper Drone Crash Off ..

Romanian President Calls US Reaper Drone Crash Off Crimea 'Unfortunate'

16 minutes ago
 RDA issues notices to four illegal housing schemes ..

RDA issues notices to four illegal housing schemes

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.