UrduPoint.com

Wassan Criticizes PTI's Policies For Creating Chaos

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Wassan criticizes PTI's policies for creating chaos

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Agriculture Manzoor Wasan on Monday said that PTI's policies for creating chaos and anarchy in the country and advised them to stop these activities for the sake of the country.

He said that the People's Party wants elections in the country, but the situation indicates that the elections will not be held on time, not even in October.

Talking to the media, he said that it is not important to arrest Imran because the situation is going out of control, and Imran will neither become the prime minister nor come to power.

He further said that Imran Khan is willing to endanger Pakistan for the sake of power.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Agriculture October Media

Recent Stories

PTI Chief doesn't want elections but selection aga ..

PTI Chief doesn't want elections but selection again: Marriyum

33 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 27th March 2023

2 hours ago
 England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxe ..

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifiers

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.