SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Agriculture Manzoor Wasan on Monday said that PTI's policies for creating chaos and anarchy in the country and advised them to stop these activities for the sake of the country.

He said that the People's Party wants elections in the country, but the situation indicates that the elections will not be held on time, not even in October.

Talking to the media, he said that it is not important to arrest Imran because the situation is going out of control, and Imran will neither become the prime minister nor come to power.

He further said that Imran Khan is willing to endanger Pakistan for the sake of power.