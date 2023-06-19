Wassan expresses grief over demise of Manzoor Khan Panhwar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Monday expressed grief over the sad demise of former provincial minister of Sindh Mir Manzoor Ali Khan Panhwar.

According to a statement issued here, Wassan offered condolence to the deceased family and Prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Religious Affairs, Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah, Nawab Khan Wassan and MPA Munawar Hussain Wassan also expressed their grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mir Manzoor Khan Panhwar and prayed for the departed soul.