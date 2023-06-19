UrduPoint.com

Wassan Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Manzoor Khan Panhwar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Wassan expresses grief over demise of Manzoor Khan Panhwar

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan on Monday expressed grief over the sad demise of former provincial minister of Sindh Mir Manzoor Ali Khan Panhwar.

According to a statement issued here, Wassan offered condolence to the deceased family and Prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family members.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to CM Sindh for Religious Affairs, Syed Muhammad Bachal Shah, Nawab Khan Wassan and MPA Munawar Hussain Wassan also expressed their grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Mir Manzoor Khan Panhwar and prayed for the departed soul.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Agriculture Family Sad

Recent Stories

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal ..

Dr. Fazeela Abbasi disclaims involvement in Naimal Khawar's plastic surgery cont ..

19 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those i ..

Khawaja Asif calls for firm action against those involved in sending people abro ..

30 minutes ago
 Babar Azam shares beautiful glimpse of his time in ..

Babar Azam shares beautiful glimpse of his time in holy city of Madina Munawwara ..

37 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s cricketer superior to India’s, says ..

Pakistan’s cricketer superior to India’s, says Javed Miandad

1 hour ago
 Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Revi ..

Apex Court reserves decision on Supreme Court Review of Judgments & Orders Act 2 ..

3 hours ago
 Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

Zayed Charity Marathon to be held in Kerala, India

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.