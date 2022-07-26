Wassan expresses his sorrow over loss of human lives during rains

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan has expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives during the recent rains on Tuesday advised the people to stay at their homes during the monsoon season.

He said, in the wake of torrential rain people should not go out of their premises, unless it was unavoidable, said a release issued here.

Wassan said the safety of life and property of the people was the top priority of the government, for which all possible steps were being taken. He said that the masses should take all precautionary measures adding that the protection of public lives was the top priority of the government.