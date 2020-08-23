UrduPoint.com
Wassan Reviews Mourning Processions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 01:50 PM

Wassan reviews mourning processions

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Nawab Ali Wassan on Sunday reviewed the arrangements to facilitate the participants of mourning processions and majalis during Muharram specially for 6th and 8th Muhrram-Ul-Haram.

He met with ulemas belonging to different schools of thought, vowed to play their role to promote interfaith harmony, brotherhood, peace and unity during Muharram.

Wassan was told the officials of the district administration that a central control room would also set up in the DC office to monitor and develop communication among the departments during Muharram.

