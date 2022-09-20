Wassan urges for provision of free seeds, fertilisers to farmers of flood-hit areas

Advisor to the CM on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan has urged the federal government to provide free-of-charge seeds and fertilisers to the farmers belonging to the flood-affected areas

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to the CM on Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan has urged the Federal government to provide free-of-charge seeds and fertilisers to the farmers belonging to the flood-affected areas.

He was presiding over a meeting in district Khairpur over the losses caused by the devastating floods on Tuesday.

The deputy commissioner, Khairpur briefed the advisor regarding relief activities, provision of food, mosquito nets, malaria spray, animal vaccines and other measures taken by the district administration.

Wassan said the drainage system would be made efficient in the low-lying areas and directed the district health officer (DHO) to set up medical camps in every union council and carry out sprays to prevent different diseases, including malaria.

He also directed the director, agriculture department to intensify the spraying campaign in the fields and other places and asked the livestock officers to conduct animal vaccination campaign at the UC level to make spraying more effective against malaria.

The CM Advisor added the Sindh government had distributed more than 25,000 ration bags, 16,000 tarpaulins, and more than 15,000 tents with the support of the district administration. He said that in Khairpur, 30 percent of the drainage system was damaged, adding that the floodwater was being released into the Rohri Canal as there is an urgent need for draining the water out of the flooded areas.

The advisor said the discussions would be held with the federal government to provide free-of-charge seeds, fertilisers and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) for the upcoming crops.