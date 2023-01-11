Wassan urges youth to use social media for positive purposes

Chairman Faiza Foundation and Chief Executive Officer Khairpur Defense Society Fida Hussain Wassan said that education is a strong weapon to compete with the globe in the fields of science and technology

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman Faiza Foundation and Chief Executive Officer Khairpur Defense Society Fida Hussain Wassan said that education is a strong weapon to compete with the globe in the fields of science and technology.

Speaking to a delegation of youth at Wassan House, Khairpur on Wednesday, he said that the future of the country depended on talented and well-educated youth who could do wonders in every sector with the knowledge of the right tools.

He appealed to the youth for positively using social media, smartphones and the internet.

He urged the citizens to get their votes registered to exercise their right to elect suitable leadership.

Fida further said that education and health were top priorities and that they were trying their level best to ensure standard education and health facilities throughout the district.