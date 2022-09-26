UrduPoint.com

Wassan Visits Tent Cities In Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Wassan visits tent cities in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Special assistant to Sindh Chief Minister for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing Scheme, Nawab Khan Wassan on Monday visited tent cities set up for flood-hit people in Khairpur.

The special assistant also inspected the facilities being provided to flood-affected people and inquired about the services, on which they expressed their satisfaction and lauded the efforts taken by district administration for providing relief to them. Wassan, on the occasion, distributed food items and biscuits among children of flood-devastated people and assured flood victims that the Sindh Government would always stand by them.

The deputy commissioner while giving briefing to the special assistant about facilities being provided to the flood victims said that every possible assistance was being given to flood-hit people and tents were also being given to destitute people and ration had been provided in collaboration with Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO). He informed cooked food, clean drinking water, 'tarpals' (tarpaulin), mosquito nets, portable pit washrooms and other facilities were being ensured.

