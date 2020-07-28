Waste bags distributed in bid to keep city clean

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :In order to keep city clean on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) distributed Waste bags among the citizens in the area of Civil Lines to collect the offal of sacrificial animals here on Tuesday.

Managing Director (MD) RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarar said a plan had been chalked out to keep the city neat and clean during Eid-ul-Azha by disposing of offal in the landfill site while adopting standard operating procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19.

RWMC would also further distribute waste bags and pamphlets inscribed with the helpline numbers among the citizens.

Tarrar said waste would be collected from 51 transfer stations and then transported to the Losar landfill site. There will be 14 fixed points and 37 mobile transfer stations, he added.

He informed that 412 vehicles would be used during the operation - 352 in Rawalpindi and Murree and 60 in other tehsils of the district.

He said 90 vehicles had been taken on rent and 262 will be provided by the Albayrak company. A complaint cell with the number of 1139 had been set up.