UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Waste Bags Distributed In Bid To Keep City Clean

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

Waste bags distributed in bid to keep city clean

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :In order to keep city clean on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) distributed Waste bags among the citizens in the area of Civil Lines to collect the offal of sacrificial animals here on Tuesday.

Managing Director (MD) RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarar said a plan had been chalked out to keep the city neat and clean during Eid-ul-Azha by disposing of offal in the landfill site while adopting standard operating procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19.

RWMC would also further distribute waste bags and pamphlets inscribed with the helpline numbers among the citizens.

Tarrar said waste would be collected from 51 transfer stations and then transported to the Losar landfill site. There will be 14 fixed points and 37 mobile transfer stations, he added.

He informed that 412 vehicles would be used during the operation - 352 in Rawalpindi and Murree and 60 in other tehsils of the district.

He said 90 vehicles had been taken on rent and 262 will be provided by the Albayrak company. A complaint cell with the number of 1139 had been set up.

Related Topics

Mobile Murree Company Rent Vehicles Rawalpindi SITE From

Recent Stories

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Economy and Emirates NBD go live with the UA ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets with students participati ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

2 hours ago

Amir Khan set to join top sports stars who call Du ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.