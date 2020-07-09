Waste bins installation starts in Multan

Local Waste Management Company (WMC) started installing waste bins to ensure cleanliness of the city on Eid-ul-Azha as 38 waste bins were placed at Bosan Road, from Chungi No. 9 to Saidan by-pass here Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Local Waste Management Company (WMC) started installing waste bins to ensure cleanliness of the city on Eid-ul-Azha as 38 waste bins were placed at Bosan Road, from Chungi No. 9 to Saidan by-pass here Thursday.

CEO WMC Abdul Latif Khan said in this regard that second cleaning shift was started at Bosan road because 'ideal cleanliness' was remained their top priority. He said there were increasing complaints of throwing trash at open places of Bosan road. However, he said they would achieve target of 'clean Multan' at any cost.

He assured that installation of 300 waste bins among 111 around main highways 107 at common markets and 82 at five sections of metro routes would be connected before upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.

Meanwhile, preparations for Eid-ul-Azha started to be augmented in consonance with local district administration here. Following this, CEO WMC paid visit at company's workshop to review repairing of vehicles and containers to be plied on roads in upcoming few days.

Talking to journalists after visiting the workshop, Abdul Latif Khan said that all 135 vehicles of the department would be used to lift garbage this Eid. He said currently 11 vehicles parked as out of order were getting repaired sharply to meet desired task.

He hinted that new a fresh recruitment of staff for initiating cleanliness operation in different nooks and corners of the city would be made against its vacant posts here very soon.