Waste Dump Removed From Bawa Chak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 07:16 PM

Waste dump removed from Bawa Chak

Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has taken action on public complaints and got a litter heap removed from Ali Town, Bawa Chak

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has taken action on public complaints and got a litter heap removed from Ali Town, Bawa Chak.

A spokesman for local administration said here on Tuesday that the divisional commissioner had received a number of complaints that a litter heap was on a link road near Ali Town Bawa Chak which not only presented an ugly look but also polluted the environment.

Taking notice of public complaints, the commissioner directed the Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) to ensure immediate removal of the heap under the “Cleaned Punjab” Program.

Therefore, the waste workers of the company with the help of heavy machinery removed the heap.

The commissioner warned the waste management company to ensure removal of garbage and litter from all sites of the city as zero tolerance policy would be adopted in achieving the targets of the “Suthra Punjab” program, the spokesman added.

