Waste dumping site being converted into park in Khangarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :A waste dumping site in Khangarh city is being converted into a park and revenue officials have been ordered to demarcate the site for execution of the city beautification initiative to provide recreational facilities to residents of the area and plug a source of pollution.

On the orders of deputy commissioner Samiullah Farooq, AC Khangarh Mubeen Ahsan visited the site and asked area Patwari and Qanoongo to begin process of demarcation of the site at the earliest to initiate further proceedings on conversion of waste dump site into park without any delay.

AC Mubeen also visited different brick kilns in Khangarh and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on one brick kiln on charge of causing smog. The official also moved case for registration for FIR against another brick kiln owner over non-compliance regarding shifting brick kiln to zig zag technology. He warned brick kiln owners to either shift to environment friendly technology or be ready to face penalty.