Waste Management Company meets:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The first board meeting of the Sargodha Waste Management Company was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Sargodha Division, Jahanzeb Awan at his office on Thursday.

According to a handout issued, the meeting discussed an 18-point agenda and formed five committees: Human Resource, Procurement, Audit, Technical, and Budget & Accounts.

It was decided that the convener of each committee would be a non-governmental member.

The company would be responsible for waste management in all four districts of the division.

It would enter into agreements with municipal corporations and district councils, transferring their sanitation staff and machinery to the company.

The Commissioner emphasized the government's commitment to a clean Punjab, with a dedicated fund of Rs. 120 billion.

He stated that the company aims to make Sargodha Division a "zero-waste" zone.

Jahanzeb Awan said the waste management company would prepare budget preparation, recruitment, machinery purchase, agreements, legal advisor and software development.

The CEO of the company has been granted authority to handle day-to-day operations until the company is fully functional in two months, the commissioner added.