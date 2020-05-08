Waste Management Company (MWMC) launches operation against cattle pens

Waste Management Company (MWMC) have launched operation against cattle pens and over throwing waste, debris on roads and issued 106 notices

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Waste Management Company (MWMC) have launched operation against cattle pens and over throwing waste, debris on roads and issued 106 notices.

The enforcement cell under the directions of Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar launched operation to make city of Saints neat and clean and avert it from pollution.

The teams conducted raids in Bawa Safra area and imposed Rs 15000 fine to cattle pens owners.

The teams issued notices to shopkeepers over not adopting preventive measures regarding COVID-19 and people over throwing garbage, debris on roads.

APP /sak